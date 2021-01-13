Kiambu murder victim James Kinyanjui laid to rest

Sorrow and tears overwhelmed the family of the late James Kinyanjui at his burial in Gathiga cemetery Wednesday.

He was among the five people who were killed in Kagongo village, Kiambaa Sub County together with the family of Njoroge Warunge.

The mason who comes from Nyandarua County was laid to rest in Kiambu County after the family has no alternative grave to rest his remains for the are the victims of tribal clashes of 2007/2008.

The mourners condemned the act with the family calling for an expedited probe into his murder.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The County government of Kiambu supported the widow with a sum of Ksh 100k and assured that investigation was ongoing and justice will be served.

On Monday this week, the court ruled that the prime suspect in the murder of five family members will be held for 14 more days in police custody to allow detectives continue with their investigations.

Lawrence Simon Warunge, the eldest son to the slain Kiambu couple made a shocking confession to the brutal murder of his four family members and the worker.

He even went ahead to give the chilling details of how he executed the murders saying he was inspired by the British dark comedy-drama spy thriller television series -Killing Eve.

He was arraigned alongside his alleged girlfriend Sarah Muthoni in a Kiambu Court.

The Court also allowed police to detain Muthoni for the same period as sleuths continue with investigations.

Warunge is being remanded at Muthaiga while Muthoni is being held at Gigiri respectively.

They are expected to undergo a mental assessment before taking plea.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted a postmortem on the five victims, saying they bled to death after sustaining numerous stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Warunge, according to detectives, so far appears to be the main suspect in the gruesome executions.

He was arrested alongside a woman thought to be his girlfriend on Saturday by sleuths from the DCI at his hideout in Lower Kabete, Kiambu County.

He led detectives to the spot, a pit latrine, where he disposed of suspected murder weapons alongside other key exhibits in Mai Mahiu.

According to the DCI, the recovered items will be subjected to further forensic analysis at the agency’s forensic laboratory to provide a watertight case for the prosecution of the individuals.

The 23-year-old university IT student who had a strained relationship with his parents said he committed the crime alone, but investigators are still unravelling the mystery behind the gruesome killings.

He told police that his parents were “satanic and killers” hence deserved to die.