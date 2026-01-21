Kiambu: Over 80 MCAs dismiss alleged impeachment motion

More than 80 Members of the Kiambu County Assembly (MCAs) have come out strongly to defend Governor Kimani Wamatangi amid an ongoing political crisis in the county.

The MCAs dismissed claims that there is a plan to impeach the Governor, saying no such motion exists despite reports suggesting otherwise following last week’s demolition of the Governor’s business park and the withdrawal of his security detail.

Speaking on behalf of the legislators, Majority Leader Godfrey Muceke and Deputy Speaker John Njiru said the members have signed a six-month declaration of confidence in Governor Wamatangi, which will take effect once the Assembly resumes from recess.

Muceke accused a section of Kiambu Members of Parliament of allegedly holding night meetings with a few MCAs in an attempt to push through an impeachment motion. He further claimed there are rumours of Ksh 100 million being used to divide members and influence the process, warning that intimidation and bribery would not be tolerated in the Assembly.

Deputy Speaker Njiru called on the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to urgently restore the Governor’s security, stating that Kiambu County deserves to enjoy the full protection accorded to all elected leaders.

He also urged the County Commissioner to redeploy officers responsible for protecting county revenue streams, noting that their withdrawal has negatively affected revenue collection and could cost the county billions of shillings.

Kabete Ward Nominated MCA Alice Wangui said the Assembly will stand with Governor Wamatangi to the end, vowing to ensure all ongoing development projects are completed without political interference.

She called on relevant authorities to stop being used for political purposes and immediately reinstate security for the Governor.