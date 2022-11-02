Kiambu politician Gladys Chania charged with husband’s murder

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania the main suspect in the gruesome murder of her husband has been charged.

Chania who was Wednesday charged alongside Maurice Kamau Mbugua denied the charges before Kiambu High Court Judge Mary Kasango.

They were both charged with jointly murdering George Mwangi who worked as a contractor in Rwanda.

Chania who was married to Mwangi for 28 years is suspected to have mooted the murder plan after she learned about her husband’s alleged love affair with a secretary at a local school.

His body was discovered in Kieni Forest wrapped in a polythene bag buried beneath a pile of cartons on 12th October 2022.

She will now remain in remand at the Langata Women’s Prison for another 27 days until the 29th of November when her bail application will be heard while her co-accused Kamau will be remanded at the Kamiti maximum security prison.

The couple was blessed with three children.

Chania unsuccessfully vied for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat in the August 9 elections.

She was freed on October, 24 on a Ksh 1 million cash bail but did not attend the husband’s burial at his Mang’u home in Gatundu North.

