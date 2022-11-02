Kiambu politician Gladys Chania charged with husband’s murder

ByThomas Kimani
Tags

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania the main suspect in the gruesome murder of her husband has been charged.

Chania who was Wednesday charged alongside Maurice Kamau Mbugua denied the charges before Kiambu High Court Judge Mary Kasango.

They were both charged with jointly murdering George Mwangi who worked as a contractor in Rwanda.

Chania who was married to Mwangi for 28 years is suspected to have mooted the murder plan after she learned about her husband’s alleged love affair with a secretary at a local school.

His body was discovered in Kieni Forest wrapped in a polythene bag buried beneath a pile of cartons on 12th October 2022.

She will now remain in remand at the Langata Women’s Prison for another 27 days until the 29th of November when her bail application will be heard while her co-accused Kamau will be remanded at the Kamiti maximum security prison.

The couple was blessed with three children.

Chania unsuccessfully vied for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat in the August 9 elections.

She was freed on October, 24 on a Ksh 1 million cash bail but did not attend the husband’s burial at his Mang’u home in Gatundu North.

 

  

Latest posts

President Ruto flags off KDF contingent to DRC

Margaret Kalekye

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants hijack Mandera county ambulance

Margaret Kalekye

Kenya to host 11th WSPU General Assembly in 2025

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: