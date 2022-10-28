Kiambu politician Gladys Chania to be charged with murder

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania accused of orchestrating the murder of her tycoon husband will now formally be charged.

This is after prosecution wound up the process of piecing together evidence that will be used to prosecute Chania and her accomplice in the murder of her late husband.

The politician who is yet to be released from police custody even after being granted bail last week will now face murder charges in connection with the killing of her husband George Mwangi.

It emerged that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is yet to verify sureties presented by Chania and therefore are yet to be released from custody.

Chania was Presented in court Friday with the prosecution revealing that she will undergo a psychiatrist test on Tuesday next week at Mathari Mental facility pending her formal charging.

In the meantime, Kiambu Senior Resident Magistrate Wilson Radin’g has directed the Prosecution to arraign Chania and her co-accused Maurice Mbugua on Monday before the High Court to face the murder charges.

The late George Mwangi was laid to rest at his Mang’u home in Gatundu North. Chania did not attend the burial owing to the failure by the DCI to release her from police custody.