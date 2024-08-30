Kiambu residents urged to collect their IDS

Kiambu is among counties that have the highest number of uncollected Identity Cards.

The leading County with uncollected and unclaimed IDs being Nairobi registering a total of 55,327 IDs being held at Huduma centres and at the Registration of Persons office.

Speaking to KNA, on Thursday Kiambu County Registrar of IDs, Susan Waithera Mutembei, clarified that the 37,708 uncollected IDs include both replaced ID cards and newly registered Maisha cards.

“This figure is an accumulation of all IDs, not just Maisha cards. The number of replaced ID cards uncollected stands at 23,599, while new registered IDs total 14,109,” Mutembei explained.

Mutembei further expressed concern over the high number of duplicate IDs that remain uncollected, noting that most of these IDs are concentrated at Huduma Centres.

“The highest number of uncollected IDs are at the Huduma Centres, unlike in the sub counties where we have very few uncollected IDs,” she said.

To address the backlog, Mutembei mentioned that steps have been taken to inform the public about their uncollected IDs through the area chiefs.

She further confirmed that production of IDs has increased in the last two weeks.

“In the last two weeks, there has been an increase in the production of IDs, and as of last week, most Sub-Counties and Huduma Centres received more than 1,000 IDs for distribution,” she stated.

Mutembei urged students who are to join university from next week to check on their status of IDs if they have not received them.

“We are asking students to come forward and collect their IDs, and if they haven’t received them, we will compile a list to send to Nairobi for fast tracking the production,” Mutembei added.