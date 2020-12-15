Kiambu taxi driver found dead after missing for a week

A family in Ruiru, Kiambu County is seeking for justice following the mysterious disappearance and killing of their kin, Peter Gitau Mburu.

Gitau’s body was recovered at Kanyuka dam in Ng’arua, at the border of Laikipia and Baringo Counties.

An autopsy conducted at Nyahururu county referral hospital on Monday revealed he had been hit three times on the head using a blunt object.

The 38-year-old father of three operated a car-wash and taxi business at Kenyatta Road in Juja, Kiambu County.

Gitau left home on the Tuesday evening, 8th December, 2020 and told his spouse and friends that he was ferrying well known clients to Nyahururu.

The family got concerned when they did not reach him on phone the following day. After reporting the matter his phone signal was said to have been traced at Gatimu near Nyahururu and later Bibilion in Limuru.

On the way to Nyahururu on Tuesday, Mburu is said to have called a friend at Gilgil informing him he may sleep-over at his place on the way back to Kiambu.

“At around 11: 30 pm, I called him and he informed me that he was approaching Nyahururu. But when I called him the following morning his phone was out of reach,” his wife Mercy Njeri said

Njeri called on the government to expedite investigations for the culprits to be brought to book.

His brother, George Njoroge, said they reported Mburu’s disappearance at Kiambu police station before engaging in a frantic search that ended at Nyahururu county referral hospital mortuary.

At Nyahururu they went through Nyahururu police station but there was no report of him. They went to Nyahururu hospital but again they could not find him.

They finally traced his body to the mortuary on Saturday where they were informed it was found in Ng’arua Laikipia County.

The body was moved to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary on Monday after postmortem in Nyahururu.

Police are yet to find deceased person’s vehicle, a Silver Toyota Probox KCH 920S