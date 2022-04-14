Kiambu to host 15th Leg of Johnnie Walker Golf Series

A total of 114 golfers are set to participate in the 15th round of the ongoing Johnnie Walker Golf Series which will be held Saturday at Kiambu Golf Club.

The players will take on the 9 hole golf course keen on earning a slot at the tournaments Eagles roubnd which will see ultimate winners earn a fully paid trip to Gleaagles Golf Course in Scotland.

The Kiambu Leg, was preceded by the 14th round which was held last weekend in Nanyuki.

In Nanyuki home player Moses Muthoki led his team of Peter Rimui, Purity Githui, and Jadiel Muriungi to emerge the event’s overall winners, having carded a combined 107 points.

Top three winning teams comprising of a quartet qualify for the next round of the series.

Tournament sponsors KBL underlined the key impact that the tournament has had after 14 rounds.

“We are delighted to take this series to Kiambu. Being the fifteenth event of the series, this has been nothing but an amazing journey for us. The tournament has provided an opportunity for amateur golfers around the country to showcase their talents as it has also offered us the chance to interact with our customers,” said Josephine Katambo, Johnnie Walker Marketing Manager.