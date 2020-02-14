Kiambu to recruit village-based advisors to boost food security

Kiambu county government is in the process of recruiting village-based advisors who will work with extension officers in helping boost food security.

Governor James Nyoro says recruitment of village-based advisors will help solve the problem of the knowledge gap that most farmers in the area face.

Inadequate number of extension officers across the country is blamed for information gap for most farmers. The village-based advisors will work hand in hand with extension officers in offering expertise knowledge to area farmers.

He says the village-based advisors will help reach more farmers with key agricultural information such as how to plant, appropriate seeds and the best farming practices to help boost productivity.

On dairy, fear has gripped farmers in Wundanyi over reports that Brookside Dairies would soon shut its depot in the area.

The farmers are concerned that if the reports are true, then they may face challenges selling their produce and might be exploited by middlemen buying the milk.

The dairy farmers have petitioned the county government of Taita Taveta to intervene.