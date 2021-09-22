Kianjokoma brothers: Court set to rule on bail application Thursday

The bail application hearing of the six police officers allegedly involved in the death of the two Kianjokoma brothers was adjourned to Thursday.

The move is to parties representing the victims and the family to respond to the application and serve accordingly.

The six, Corporal Benson Mbuthia, Corporal Consolata Kariuki and Constables Nicholas Nicholas Sang Cheruiyot, Martin Msamali Wanyama, Lilian Cherono Chemuna and James Mwaniki earlier in the month pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

The high court had also declined an application by the six police officers to have the bodies exhumed for an independent post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Through their lawyers, they had requested a new autopsy, arguing that the ‘blunt force trauma’ cause of death determined in the earlier autopsies could have been the result of falling out of a moving vehicle.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) noted that exhuming the bodies of the two brothers (Benson Njiru, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura,19) will cause untold psychological pain and suffering to the family members who are still mourning.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Morara Omoke has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against part of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) judgment that was not annulled by the Court of appeal.

Omoke’s appeal is based on fifteen grounds that the Appellate Court differed with the high court which include the multiple question structure of referendum, and the issue of public participation on each referendum question.

Among the issues the lawyer wants addressed the doctrine that requires the formulation of multiple referendum questions, public participation in the referendum as envisioned in the constitution among others.

Meanwhile, journalist Denis Itumbi who was charged alongside Samuel Gateru Wanjiru over allegations of publishing a false document with intent to cause anxiety to the general public now has a case to answer.

Milimani Magistrate Martha Mutuku ruled that prosecution had established a prima facie case against Itumbi and his co-accused.

The case will be mentioned on Thursday to fix the hearing dates.

Finally, the court has directed LSK president Nelson Havi who is challenging the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) to resend all pleadings to respondents by end of Wednesday.