Kianjokoma brothers: Officers plead not guilty to two murder counts

Six cops arrested in connection to the deaths of brothers Emmanuel Mutura and Benson Njiru in Kianjokoma, Embu County have pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Justice paul ogemba Thursday ordered that the men be remanded at Industrial Area remand prison while the two women will be held at the Langata women remand Prison.

The six, Corporal Benson Mbuthia, Corporal Consolata Kariuki and Constables Nicholas Nicholas Sang Cheruiyot, Martin Msamali Wanyama, Lilian Cherono Chemuna and James Mwaniki earlier in the day declined counsel provided by the state and settled for their lawyers whom they had hired when they were first arraigned in court.

Their bail hearing is slated for 22nd of September 2021.

On Wednesday, the high court declined an application by the six police officers to have the bodies exhumed for an independent post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Through their lawyers, they had requested a new autopsy, arguing that the ‘blunt force trauma’ cause of death determined in the earlier autopsies could have been the result of falling out of a moving vehicle.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority ( IPOA) and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) noted that exhuming the bodies of the two brothers (Benson Njiru, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura,19) will cause untold psychological pain and suffering to the family members who are still mourning.