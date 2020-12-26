Kibaki eulogises ex-CJ Evans Gicheru as a consummate public servant

Written By: Claire Wanja

The late Justice Gicheru served in President Mwai Kibaki’s administration from 2003, a position he held until his retirement in February 2011.

Former President Mwai Kibaki has eulogized former Chief Justice Evans Gicheru as a consummate public servant whose integrity, sense of  rectitude  and assiduousness were  unsurpassed. 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Kibaki said that during his tenure  as  Chief  Justice between 2003  and  2011, the  late Gicheru  distinguished  himself  as a  firm  yet  honourable  and impartial  overseer  of the  fullest  extent  of Kenya’s  jurisprudential affairs.

Also Read  President Kenyatta mourns Retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru

“In   his   many   years   of   service in   various   capacities within Government,  Justice   Gicheru   espoused   an   uncontested and unwavering public-spiritedness for   which   he   will   be   fondly remembered. The late Justice Gicheru leaves behind a richly bedecked legacy of service to the public wrought in humility and selflessness. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” He said

Also Read  Former Chief Justice Evans Gicheru dies

The announcement of his death was made by Chief Justice David Maraga, but no further details were provided.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

Also Read  IEBC sets date for Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR