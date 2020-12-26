Kibaki eulogises ex-CJ Evans Gicheru as a consummate public servant

Former President Mwai Kibaki has eulogized former Chief Justice Evans Gicheru as a consummate public servant whose integrity, sense of rectitude and assiduousness were unsurpassed.

Kibaki said that during his tenure as Chief Justice between 2003 and 2011, the late Gicheru distinguished himself as a firm yet honourable and impartial overseer of the fullest extent of Kenya’s jurisprudential affairs.

“In his many years of service in various capacities within Government, Justice Gicheru espoused an uncontested and unwavering public-spiritedness for which he will be fondly remembered. The late Justice Gicheru leaves behind a richly bedecked legacy of service to the public wrought in humility and selflessness. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” He said

The announcement of his death was made by Chief Justice David Maraga, but no further details were provided.