Kibaki interment ceremony will be private

The final rites during the burial of retired President Mwai Kibaki at his Othaya home will be a private affair.

The former Head of State will be accorded full military honours, which include conveyance of the body under escort on a gun carriage, accompanied by military musical honours and a 19 gun-salute.

The gun salute is in honour of his role as a five star general highest military rank in Kenya. The five-star symbol is also mounted on the gun carriage being used to transport his body.

According to the funeral programme, the interment will take place between 3 and 4 pm at his Munyange home on the outskirts of Othaya town and will be characterized by a series of military rites at the graveside.

3/3 After the State Burial Service at Othaya Approved School Grounds, the body of former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki, who died on Friday last week aged 90, will be interred at his Munyange home on the outskirts of Othaya town. #FareWellKibaki pic.twitter.com/lDLTEM6WHI — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 30, 2022

The lowering of the body into the grave will mark an end of a series of elaborate State funeral ceremonies lined up in honour of the leader who led the country for 10 years.

Curtains will fall on the national period declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Friday following the death of the retired President.

While addressing the nation, President Kenyatta stated that the period of mourning will last until Kibaki is laid to rest.

“That in testimony of highest of esteem in which all Kenyans hold the person and the memory of President Mwai Kibaki, the Nation will observe a period of national mourning from today until sunset of the day of his interment. the period of mourning will remain standing,” President Kenyatta said.

He announced that the third President of Kenya will be accorded a State Funeral, with full Military Honours with all protocols being rendered.

Below is the programme for the State burial:

7AM – 10AM:

State Funeral Procession departs for Othaya, Nyeri through Thika-Expressway The Cortege lies in repose

10AM – 1PM:

The Funeral Mass

Order of Mass

>> Beginning of Mass and Blessing of the Body

>> Entry Procession

>> Bible Procession

>> First Reading

>> Responsorial Psalms

>> Second Reading

>> The Gospel

>> The Homily

>> The Holy Communion

>> Thanksgiving

>> Post Communion Prayer

>> Final Commendation

>> Prayer for the Family

>> Final Blessings

>> Eulogy

>> Tributes

>> Exit Procession

3PM – 4PM:

The Interment Ceremony:

Final Rites at the Graveside

>> The State Funeral Procession

>> Military Honours: 19 Gun Salute

>> The Committal Prayer

>> Interment

>>Musical Tribute

>>Floral Tributes

>>The President’s Othaya Home