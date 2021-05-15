Kibaki mourns Stephen Kirogo as a devoted public administrator

Former President Mwai Kibaki has mourned Public Service Commission Chairman Stephen Kinyanjui Kirogo as a dedicated, diligent with a remarkable sense of decorum.

Kirogo, who served as President Kibaki’s private secretary succumbed Friday at a Nairobi Hospital.

Kibaki remembered the late PSC Chairman as a devoted public administrator whose progressive rise to the very top echelons of Public Service is attributable to his unmistakable conscientiousness and love for his country.

“He played this role with notable dedication, diligence and a remarkable sense of decorum for which, no doubt, my staff and I will always remember him fondly,” said Kibaki.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“An endowed gentleman known for his multiple skills and one with vast networks within and outside government, many will certainly miss Mr. Kirogo dearly,” he added.

“I pray that his family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances will muster the courage to bear this confounding loss. May the Almighty God grant them all the fortitude to come to terms with the eventuality of being left by a husband, father, confidant, benefactor, friend, mentor and co-worker.”

President Kenyatta remembered the late Kirogo as a distinguished public servant who contributed immensely to the transformation of Kenya’s public service by initiating critical reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency in service delivery.

“It is sad that the cruel hand of death has robbed us of Kirogo, a polished gentleman and refined administrator whose contribution to the transformation of our country’s public sector shall be sorely missed,” the Head of State said.