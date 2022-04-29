Kibaki’s body set to leave Lee Funeral Home for State House

The body of former President Mwai Kibaki will this morning be escorted from Lee Funeral Home to State House at 8.30AM.



The family of the late President has already arrived at the Lee Funeral Home.

The late Mwai Kibaki's cortege leaves the Lee Funeral Home for State House. #RIPKibaki ^PW#ThisIsKBC pic.twitter.com/hSIPNfLza5 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 29, 2022

The procession will then leave State House for Nyayo National Stadium where the State funeral will be held. Kenyans are expected to be seated by 8.00AM.

Solemn state procession departs from the State House to Nyayo National Stadium.#RIPKibaki #ThisIsKBC ^PW pic.twitter.com/aArmkXF9NJ — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 29, 2022

Security has been beefed up at both Lee Funeral Home and the Nyayo National Stadium.

President Uhuru Kenyatta accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta as well as other Heads of State, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Judiciary officials, Members of Parliament, Governors and Senators are expected to arrive at the Nyayo National Stadium from 10.00AM.

A guard of Honour will also be mounted at the Stadium where various Heads of State will pay their last respects.

Kibaki was a staunch Catholic and therefore the Requiem mass will be celebrated by His Grace Arch. Bishop Philip Anyolo assisted by His Grace Arch. Bishop Martin Kivuva. Other denominational leaders are expected to participate in the funeral service.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Aerodrome road, Valley Road, Uhuru Highway, and Lang’ata road due to the procession with thousands of guests expected to stream in the Nyayo Stadium for the State Funeral Service.