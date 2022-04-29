Burial preparations for the departed former President Mwai Kibaki are ongoing and almost complete in Othaya, Nyeri County.

A spot check by KBC Digital News Friday showed the preps at the Othaya Approved School, where the final mass will be held, were in top gear to give the late President a befitting send off.

Kibaki will be laid to rest Saturday 30th April in a private ceremony at his Othaya home.

The planning committee is prepared to host more than 15,000 mourners at the Othaya grounds in readiness for the service.

What we know so far

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in sending off the late Kibaki who served as Member of Parliament for 50 years.

The memorial service is currently underway at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi County.

The memorial service is an interdominational service led by the Catholic Church.

Friday 29th was declared a Public Holiday by the Interior Ministry to honour Kenya’s third President who served from 2002-2013.

So far, the planning committee said that Kibaki’s body will travel by road unless plans change and this might affect traffic along the Nairobi- Nyeri highway Saturday.

Not all mourners will be accomodated at the former President’s residence.