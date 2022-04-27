Kibaki’s former bodyguard of 17 years mourns his demise

Narok County Commander Kizito Mutoro, who served as Mwai Kibaki’s personal bodyguard mourned the death of the fallen president describing him as a loving person.

Mutoro who served in the presidential escort team for 17 years said though he originates from Busia County, the president did not mind his tribe and put him as the head of the close protective unit.

“One thing that all Kenyans should emulate from the late Kibaki is to embrace every person regardless of the tribe he or she originates. Those who worked close to him were people from all parts of Kenya,” he said.

He remembered how the late president would crack jokes in a midst of a crisis making every person laugh and forget the challenge at hand.

“I am one of the family members because I have lived with him for many years as a personal bodyguard and the head of the close protective unit. The news of his passing on was too sad for me,” he said.

Mutoro said the former president loved education and asked those close to him to take their children to good schools so that they can excel in the future. “He (Kibaki) gave us an opportunity to work. He loved people so much and many who came for help used to be helped as he warned us not to turn them away,” he said.

When we went abroad, said Mutoro, Kibaki would interact freely with people to an extent you would not easily guess he is a president. “We have gone to many countries together among them South Africa, Washington DC, Zimbabwe, and London. He was a humble man who interacted with everyone,” he recalled.

Mutoro said Kibaki loved playing golf and they would frequent Muthaiga Golf club and Golf Park in the Ngong area where he would spend hours playing.

The fallen president was a religious person who went to church every Sunday where he would behave like any other believer. “He loved Consolata Shrines Catholic Church where he sat on the benches like other believers. He hated when anyone brought him a special seat in church. He would sit patiently until the mass was over before leaving,” recalled his bodyguard.

When asked what his favourite food was, he said Kibaki loved eating Kienyeji and other traditional foods.