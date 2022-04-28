Kibaki’s funeral: Preparations at Nyayo National Stadium complete

ByBen Chumba
Preparations for the funeral service in honor of the late President Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National stadium are complete.

Security has been beefed up at the stadium where heads of state, diplomats and thousands of wananchi are expected to attend the historic service in honor of the third president of the Republic.

The funeral service will precede a state funeral on Saturday at his home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

The military band, State House choir and students from Starehe Boys Centre will perform during the service.

Government officials who were accompanied by the clergy to inspect the ongoing preparations said the funeral service will be interdenominational but will be led by the Catholic Church.

Kenyans are required to be seated at the Nyayo stadium by 8.00 am

  

