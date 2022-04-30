Kibaki’s daughter narrates special bond with father

Former President Mwai Kibaki’s only daughter Saturday paid a heartwarming tribute to her dad whom she described as a wonderful father.

Judy Kibaki’s speech highlighted memorable moments spent together, revealing a special bond shared between a father and a daughter.

According to Judy, her father (Kabaki) despite the big titles he held over the years, just remained dad to her, brothers Jimmy, David and Tony.

She told mourners of how her dad was hands-on and a mentor who impacted their lives by giving his all to the extent of blocking off his diary to spend as much time with his family.

“Through his journeys of transformation from “Mweshimiwa” to “His Excellency The President’’, Mwai Kibaki remained just Dad to me and my three brothers. He did everything a dad is supposed to do” she said.

She fondly remembers how her dad was always within reach and never missed any of her special days.

“He drove me to school when he did not have important early morning appointments. He attended the Parents Teachers meetings when they were convened and listened keenly to what the teachers had to say about my progress or lack of it. Much to his consternation, he seemed to be more appraised about my diligence in making numerous friends, but not in scoring A’s!” she said.

”People often wondered how such a high-ranking leader could have time for his family. Dad had plenty of time for me and my siblings. He blocked off his diary when we were on school vacations and took time to be with us” she added.

The balancing act

For a man who has been described as a great statesman, his success never came easy, it was a delicate balancing act between his work and family life but he made it on both fronts building a legacy that will live on.

“ He remained part and parcel of my life. He found time to fly to the United States to attend my University graduation which was on a Sunday, flew out of the US the same night, was back in Nairobi on Monday night, and was able to participate in his then Political Party’s Election on Wednesday morning! It was a balancing act all his Life, and he managed it well” she said.

Judy cites patience and hard work as some of the qualities passed on to her by her dad. And with all the achievements, her father’s remained humble, fair and modest

“Mwai Kibaki served in all the most significant posts a person can hold in our beautiful Kenya. But for me, he was my humble, loving and caring father. He was a pillar we looked up to. Always fair and modest”

“Patience was one value I learnt from him. He taught me that nothing good comes instantly. You must work hard at it. “Stay focused” he often said. Sure enough, those who chose to listen to his wise counsel, me included, managed to navigate the challenges that life presents,” she said.

Family life

Kibaki was a disciplinarian with his late wife Lucy who valued the family unit and ensured they forged together.

“He insisted on the best education, but also insisted on the best family life. What a life we had…what a man. He and my mom Lucy, what a pair, one the disciplinarian one the philosopher…you know which.. Mwai Kibaki was a man of peace, integrity, wit, humility and wisdom. it is not easy growing up in the house of a giant who grew bigger and bigger as we went along. But that same gentle giant always took your hand and said, “ come let us move to the next stage as you also guide me “

Judy wrapped up his tribute by stating how the death of his dad had left a hole in her heart but her consolation being the positive life lessons learned, but that which she will always hold on to is ‘victory can be gained peacefully’.