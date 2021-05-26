Kibera initiative supporting girls, women boosted ahead of charity event

Kibera community based, Superb CBO, got a shot in the arm on Wednesday from betting giants 22Bet, ahead of their Friday’s charity event aimed at raising funds in support of girls and women.

Superb which supports over 130 girls and women from the informal settlement of Kibera received a donation which includes among them hand sanitizers, face masks and T-shirts , which will be used during this Friday’s cycling charity event targeted at raising funds to purchase women menstrual products as well as socio economic empowerment for women in the informal settlement.

Speaking while receiving the donation Superb chief executive office Yasmin Mohammed promised to continue championing women and girl child empowerment and sensitizing the community on Covid 19 pandemic awareness.

“We have about 130 women and girls who are being engaged in different social economic activities when Covid 19 was reported in Kenya and at the moment we are planning for a charity cycling in Kibera this Friday to raise funds for purchase of women menstrual products, and this support from 22bet will go along way in support of all participants,” Said Yasmin.

22Bet promised to continue working with communities and organization across the country to better the lives of various groups according to their Marketing manager Nelson Oyugi

“This is just a beginning of our CRS projects as we are targeting to support any organization in the country aimed at bettering and changing the community “said Oyugi

Other such donations from 22bet were distributed in Mathare slums and other informal settlement areas within Nairobi County.