Kibera man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor daughter

by Eric Biegon
In a shocking incident, a court in Kibera sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday after he was found guilty of raping his minor daughter.

The man, Anazet Amukambwa Makokha, reportedly committed the crime on May 6, 2019, at Nairobi’s Kibera – Silanga area.

While sentencing the accused, Resident Magistrate Zainab Abdul said it had been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Makokha “intentionally caused your penis to penetrate the anus of M.Q.M, a child of 6 years,”

The court established that the accused committed the heinous act while the mother was away from home.

“The offense committed is very serious. A father is a daughter’s number one shield and protector. That was not the case here,” said Magistrate.

She said it is sad that the accused turned out to be his daughter’s assailant and committed a beastly act which left the daughter extremely traumatized.

“In order to deter other men to commit similar offense the accused should remain in prison for life,”  She proclaimed.

  

