Kibicho: 20 presidents confirm attending Ruto’s swearing in ceremony

A total of 20 heads of states across Africa will be attending the inauguration ceremony of president elect William Ruto Tuesday. Principal Secretary for Interior Karanja Kibicho says invited leaders have confirmed attendance. Kibicho who Saturday led the assumption of office committee in inspecting preparations at the Moi international sports center Kasarani says works at the venue will be complete by Sunday evening. A swearing in simulation exercise which is a replica of what will happen on Tuesday was also conducted as the rehearsals officially ended today.

