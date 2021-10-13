Kibicho: Preparations for Mashujaa day celebrations almost complete

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho now says billboards welcoming President Uhuru Kenyatta to Kirinyaga County for Mashujaa Day will be put up across the region.

Kibicho said the National Celebrations Committee has resolved a contractual misunderstanding that had resulted into a scuffle between Governor Ann Waiguru and Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici after the latter’s bill boards were pulled down.

Kibicho said billboards will be erected on roadsides and other strategic places commencing today, adding that there are two sets of bill boards, one for President Kenyatta and a second for the Governor.

Speaking after inspecting the Ksh 300 million Wang’uru Stadium where the celebrations will be held, Dr Kibicho said the works are at 95 percent complete and the decorations will commence on Friday.

“The County Commissioner’s residence in Kirinyaga County is now complete. It’ll be part of the State Lodge in Kerugoya Town. We’ve also delivered Phase I of the Kirinyaga Central Sub-county Police Station ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations next week,” He said.

He revealed that guests have already received their invitation letters and they are expected at the Stadium on October 20.

Kibicho however reiterated that only 2,000 people will be allowed access to the Stadium in line with COVID-19 protocols.