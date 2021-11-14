Kibicho urges Isiolo residents to choose wise leaders

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has urged Isiolo residents to rally their support behind politicians allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta . Speaking at Merti during a tour of Isiolo County, where he commissioned the construction of Merti Sub County Education offices, Kibicho warned that the area risks missing out on various development projects if they fail to elect leaders who support the government. The PS also flagged off trucks of relief food to drought stricken areas and presided over a funds drive for the construction of a dormitory at Merti Muslim Girls’ Secondary School that was razed down six months ago after an electric fault.

