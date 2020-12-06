Kibiwot Kandie sets new World Half Marathon Record in Valencia

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie set a new half-marathon World record after clocking 57 minutes and 32 seconds in Valencia.

Kandie lowered the previous World record set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019, by 29 seconds. Kandie becomes the first person to run four sub-59 half-marathons in one year.

The top five men remained in a tight pack through 19km , all on world record pace. Kandie and world half marathon champion Jacob Kiplimo broke away at the 20km mark trading leads until Kandie took the race and the world record.

Kenya’s Rhonex Kiptruto finished third.

In the Women’s race Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba won the event in her debut over the distance. Dibaba clocked 1 hour 05 minutes and 18 seconds to take top honors while Kenya’s Sheila Chepkurui and Senbere Teferi completed the podium dash.

Kenyan Double in the Marathon

Kenya’s Evans Chebet ran the sixth-fastest time in marathon history, to win the marathon and set the course record. His 2 hours 03 minutes 00 time was highly calculated.

Chebet sat behind the second-place finisher, Lawrence Cherono, for the final 2km only passing him with 300 meters to go. Cherono finished just four seconds behind Chebet, while Birhanu Legese settled for third position.

“I am happy because I have run my personal best here,” said Chebet after the race.

“I know this course very well. I am happy because it’s my first major win and in a course record,” said the Kenyan who finished 28th at the Rio 2016 marathon, delighted and hopeful that his top finish could impress Athletics Kenya selectors for the Tokyo Olympics.

In the women’s category, Peres Jepchirchir continued her impressive run clocking 2 hours 17 minutes and 16 seconds to bag the title.

On top of her great race on Sunday, in 2020 alone Jepchirchir has become the reigning world half-marathon champion and has twice set the women-only half-marathon world record.

“It’s unbelievable,“ said Jepchirchir, a double world half marathon gold medallist.

Joyciline Jepkosgei and Helalia Johannes of Namibia completed the podium dash.

