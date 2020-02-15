Kibiwott, Chelangat crowned national cross country champions

Kibiwott Kandie and Sheila Chelangat are the new national cross country champions.

The two won their respective 10km races held today at the Ngong Race Course.

A total of 56 athletes have been selected to represent the country during the 6th Africa cross country championship to be held in Lome, Togo on the 8th of April.

Kibiwott Kandie of KDF stunned favourite and two-time champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya Police Services to win KDF their first title in 17 years.

Kamworor, had taken command of the race in the last three laps but was misdirected in the last bend to the home-straight, paving way for Kandie who won in 29 minutes and 57 seconds.

Kamworor finished a distant second in 30 minutes, 05.5 seconds while Nicholas Kimeli from Central Rift finished 3rd in a time of 30 minutes and 12 seconds.

The women 10km senior race was won by Sheila Chelangat of Kenya Police who shook off stiff competition to take her maiden title in 34 minutes and 34 seconds, taking the title from last year’s winner Hellen Obiri who pulled out due to injury.

Stacy Ndiwa, settled for the second position in 34 minutes 40 seconds while KDF’s Joyce Chepkemoi clocked 34 minutes, 48 seconds to finish third.

South Rift’s Maureen Cherotich won the women’s Under-20 years, 6km race ahead of teammate Ednah Jebitok who was second while Agnes Chebet finished third.

Samwel Chebolei from Nyanza North retained the men Under-20 8-kilometre title after crossing the tape first ahead of Jacob Krop and Shadrack Kipchirchir who were the other podium finishers.

