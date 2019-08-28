Kibra: 11 candidates to face off in ODM party nominations

Eleven candidates will this Saturday battle it out for the coveted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket to vie in the Kibra by-election
According to a statement by Director of Communications-ODM Philip Etale, the number reduced from the initial twenty after a number failed to comply with the laid down procedure.
The eleven candidates in the 31st of August primaries will be Awino Christone Odhiambo, Orero Peter Ochieng’Sine, Tony Ogola Sira, Ojijo Reuben William, Ayako Oguwa, Stephen Okello Okoth, Bernard Otieno Obayi and Obaricks Eric Ochieng.
Others are Owino Brian Shem, Millar John Otieno, Musungu Benson and Owade Lumumba Patrick.
Etale says the National Elections Board has since notified the IEBC of the new development and presented the list of the aspirants who have fully complied with the requirements of the party.
The nomination exercise will be held at all Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gazetted polling stations on Saturday 31st August 2019.
The seat fell vacant following the death of former member of parliament Ken Okoth who died of colorectal cancer.