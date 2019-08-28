Kibra: 11 candidates to face off in ODM party nominations

Eleven candidates will this Saturday battle it out for the coveted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket to vie in the Kibra by-election

According to a statement by Director of Communications-ODM Philip Etale, the number reduced from the initial twenty after a number failed to comply with the laid down procedure.

The eleven candidates in the 31st of August primaries will be Awino Christone Odhiambo, Orero Peter Ochieng’Sine, Tony Ogola Sira, Ojijo Reuben William, Ayako Oguwa, Stephen Okello Okoth, Bernard Otieno Obayi and Obaricks Eric Ochieng.

Others are Owino Brian Shem, Millar John Otieno, Musungu Benson and Owade Lumumba Patrick.

Etale says the National Elections Board has since notified the IEBC of the new development and presented the list of the aspirants who have fully complied with the requirements of the party.

The nomination exercise will be held at all Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gazetted polling stations on Saturday 31st August 2019.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former member of parliament Ken Okoth who died of colorectal cancer.

The twenty aspirants who failed to comply with the requisite requirements by National Elections Board (NEB) of the ODM which included paying the nomination fees to be eligible to participate in the exercise include; Stephen Okello Oguwa, Peter ochieng orero, Tony Ogolla Sine, Reuben William Ojijo, Makosa Ngess Mbarare, Brian Shem Owino, Obaricks Erick Ochieng Obayi, Christone Odhiambo Swimo, Sigar James Agumba, Lumumba Patrick Owade, Edward Onyango Ketta, Benson Musungu, Samson Ochieng Ooko, Faiz Ochieng Magak and Gore Mohamed.

Others included; John Milla Otieno, Moraa Melvin Gichaba, Alhad Ahmed Adam, Bernard Otieno Okoth and Dudi Kenyanito Raphael