‘Kibra has its owners who need development’ says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kibra residents to shun the politics of personality cult.

Instead, he said, they should embrace the politics that is development-oriented. Dr Ruto said it was time Kibra was divorced from the opposition, and joined forces with the Government to address the sticky issues of poverty and unemployment facing the constituency.

“Jubilee administration has solid plans that would transform Kibra from being the face of slums in Africa to the continent’s face of commerce,” said the Deputy President on Sunday during a church service at Africa Brotherhood Church in Kibra.

He explained that Jubilee candidate’s Mcdonald Mariga’s victory in the November 7 by-election would pave the way for the Government to easily initiate development projects in the area. He said Jubilee opponents should stop demeaning Kibra and turning it into an individual’s property.

“Kibra has its owners who need development,” he added.

Leaders who accompanied Dr Ruto urged Kibra residents to vote for Mr Mariga to give the Government a chance to transform Kibra. They said the constituency had suffered for long from underdevelopment in the hands of the Opposition, a situation they said must be reversed.

They were Majority Leader Aden Duale, MPs Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South), Janet Nangabo (Woman Rep, Trans-Nzoia), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), John Waluke (Sirisia), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Charles Kanyi (Starehe) and Jayne Kihara (Naivasha Town).

Others were Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Millicent Omanga (nominated) Caleb Kositany (Soy), Liz Chelule (Woman Rep, Nakuru), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Rehema Jaldesa (Woman Rep, Isiolo), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Faith Muthoni (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), Benard Shinali (Ikolomani), Joyce Korir (Woman Rep, Bomet) and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

At the DC Grounds where the leaders later drummed up support for Mr Mariga, the National Assembly Majority Leader said he had been sent by the Jubilee Leader Uhuru Kenyatta to show their solidarity with the party’s candidate.

He said the President was solidly behind Mr Mariga’s candidature.

Mr Mbai told the people of Kibra to vote for the Jubilee’s candidate so that they can be part of the pro-development Government.

“When you see years flying and there is no development in Kibra, you must ask yourselves where the problem is,” he noted, adding: “If you give someone a job and they fail to deliver, you fire the person.”

On her part, Ms Nyamai said Jubilee was ready to transform Kibra constituency by implementing the much-needed development projects for the benefit of the people.

She dismissed the Opposition’s claims that Kibra belonged to one individual and not the people of Kibra.

Mr Ichungwa urged the people of Kibra to give Mr Mariga a pass, by voting for him, to enter the bedroom to “sire development”. “It is time for the people of Kibra to be in the same pathway of development like other Kenyans; this is your opportunity to do so,” he told the people of Kibra.

Dr Munyaka said it was unfortunate that the Government had in the past faced resistance from the Opposition while trying to initiate development projects in the region.

“If you vote for Mr Mariga, you would have paved the way for the Government to initiate development projects that would change Kibra,” he observed.

He was supported by Ms Kihara who asked the youths to rally behind their own who is energetic, committed and focused on alleviating poverty and addressing unemployment in Kibra.

On his part, Mr Mariga promised to bring sweeping changes in Kibra that would empower the people. “We would want to see better healthcare and education for the people of Kibra. If you support my candidature, I would bring about the much-needed infrastructural overhaul in this area,” said the Jubilee candidate. Dr Ruto said it was now or never for the people of Kibra.

“Give Mr Mariga the opportunity to change Kibra; the workload here is heavy for any other candidate to perform,” he said.