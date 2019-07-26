Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth at the age of 41 years succumbed to Colorectal Cancer hours after being admitted to an Intensive Care Unit at a Nairobi Hospital.

The body has been transferred to Lee Funeral home but the family has requested for privacy as they make funeral arrangements.

He had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital ICU Unit.

President Kenyatta has eulogized Okoth as an astute legislator.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Messages of condolences continue to stream in with leaders celebrating him as a visionary leader.

More to follow….