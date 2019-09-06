Kibra ODM party nominations to be free, fair and transparent

The National Elections Board (NEB) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has assured that the nomination exercise scheduled for this Saturday for the Kibra Constituency will be free, fair and transparent and that all preparations for the exercise have been finalized.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with the aspirants at a Nairobi hotel on Thursday, Board Chairperson Senator Judith Pareno said her team held consultations with the county security team which assured them of maximum security during the nominations exercise.

“We met with the County Commander of Police yesterday and placed our request for security personnel to be provided for the exercise,” said Ms Pareno.

“They assured us that they will provide two police officers per every polling station and additional officers to patrol the entire constituency during the exercise” she added.

Ms Pareno said the nomination exercise shall be held in all the 24 centres comprising 180 polling stations, gazetted by the IEBC.

“Every polling station shall have a Presiding Officer and two clerks. There will be the party membership register and members shall be required to carry their national Identification Cards to take part in the exercise” she said.

” Results of the exercise per polling station shall be counted at the polling station before being relayed to the tallying center for the final announcement and declaration of the winner the Returning Officer.” She added.

She said action which include disqualification from the contest will be taken against any candidate who will go against the nominations rules including causing violence or disturbance during the exercise.

She said the Dispute Resolution Tribunal comprising of three members has been set up to deal with any dispute that will arise as a result of the exercise. The tribunal will sit on Sunday the 8th and listen to any dispute and make a determination in readiness for the winner’s name to be presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday the 9th.

The ten aspirants are; Stephen Okello Oguwa, Christone Odhiambo Owino, Peter Ochieng’ Orero, Tony Ogola Sira Sine, Reuben William Ayako Ojijo, Obaricks Eric Ochieng’ Obayi, Brian Shem Owino, Benson Musungu, John Milla Otieno and Bernard Otieno Okoth

The aspirants assured the NEB and their supporters that they will adhere to the rules of the nomination and each of them will support whoever emerges the winner in the nomination exercise.

Secretary-General Mr Edwin Sifuna said the party has provided all the necessary assistance to the NEB and that he expects the process to be free and fair as promised by the board.

“We want every candidate to be satisfied and it is our prayer that all the aspirants will behave well to make the exercise a success”, said Mr Sifuna.

The meeting was also attended by the ODM Chairman for Nairobi County Mr. George Aladwa who is also the MP for Makadara, legislators Mr. Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Mr. Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka), Mr. Timothy Wanyonyi (Westlands), Mr. Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Mr. Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Ms. Beatrice Kwamboka (Nominated Senator) and the Executive Director of the party Mr. Oduor Ong’wen.

IEBC declared 7th November, as the date for the Kibra Constituency by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former member of parliament Ken Okoth who died of colorectal cancer.