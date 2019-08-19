Kibra residents to elect MP on 7th November – IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC has declared 7th November, as the date for the Kibra Constituency by-election.

In a Gazette Notice, the electoral body says that every Political Party intending to participate in the by-election should submit the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the date of the party primary on or before Monday, 26th August, 2019.

The commission also says independent candidates planning to take part in the by election should submit their names and symbols before 26th August and shall not have been members of any political party at least three months immediately before the date of the by-election.

The Commission shall then publish, in the Kenya Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven days of receipt of the names of the candidates.

Nomination for political party candidates and independent candidates for the by-election will be held on 9th September and 10th September respectively.

A number of candidates have so far declared interest in the Kibra parliamentary seat.

Kibra parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Kenneth Okoth who died of cancer on July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital. Last week, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi issued declared the seat vacant.