Kibugu makes the cut as CS Amina hails President Kenyatta for immense support towards Kenya Open Success

Kenya’s junior amateur Njoroge Kibugu was the only Kenyan to make the level par second round cut on Friday as the 2022 edition of the annual Magical Kenya Open golf tournament entered day two at Muthaiga Golf Club where it was born 55 years ago.

On Thursday,the 18-year-old birdied holes 3,4 and 18 having bogeyed holes 1 and 16 and parred in the rest.

“The set up of the course was a bit different than what I’m always used to. I had challenges in holes 8 and 15 but my short game was my strength today, also long irons worked well for me,” Kibugu said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Amina Mohamed

while addressing the media in the company of the PGA European Tour Keith Pelley lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for his paramount role in supporting the success of golf activities and especially the ongoing tournament.

The head of state is an ardent supporter of golf having previously challenged Kenyan golf clubs to open up their courses to more youth saying the move will secure the future of the game and the next Kenya Open could be won by a Kenyan youth.

In a statement to newsrooms,CS Amina said “I pass my appreciation to the Government of Kenya under the leadership of H.E the President Hon. Uhuru Kenya for the immense support offered to the Ministry of Sports and the the golf industry in the country,” noted the CS

She added “The Government through the Sports Arts and Social Development Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage fully funded this event and provided the prize fund for the event with a prize purse of $ 2 million. This illustrates the Government of Kenya’s commitment towards staging Kenya as sporting destination.”

On Friday,India’s Shubhankar Sharma made his first move to the top of the leaderboard as the competition marked its halfway stage at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course where 66 players survived the second round cut, and are now all set for the real chase of the top prize money plus some points towards the “the Race to Dubai’’.

Sharma, who in 2017 became the youngest Indian pro to win in a Tour when he clinched the co-sanctioned European and Sunshine Tour event, is looking forward to a great finish on Sunday when a four day event comes to a conclusion.

“I’m very comfortable out there. It’s not easy to get your numbers dialled in but like I said, I’ve done a good job. My first win came in Jo’burg which was also at altitude so I have good memories from playing at places where the golf course is at a height and that is definitely helping. I’m very pleased with what I’ve done over the past few days,’’ said Sharma.

The Magical Kenya Open has a history dating back to 1967 and appeared on then European Tour’s schedule for the first time in 2019, having previously taken its place on the Challenge Tour schedule since 1991.

Muthaiga has hosted Kenya’s national open on 40 previous occasions, including the tournament’s very first edition, with Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal and Ian Woosnam among those to have lifted the trophy at the Nairobi venue.

This year a field of 144 players including 16 Kenyans (10 pros and six amateurs) had been drawn in the first round. However, four players withdrew in the first round because of injuries and illness, leaving 140 players battling it out in the second round.