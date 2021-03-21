Kibwana: Involve Counties in sensitizing public on Covid-19 vaccine

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has asked the national government through the Ministry of Health to involve counties in sensitizing the public on Covid-19 vaccine.

Even though the country continues inoculating health workers, among other front-line staff, Kibwana observed that Country’s criticism against the jab has been ripe.

“I would like to ask Health Cabinet Secretary to involve Governors in all health drives related to Covid-19 so that the exercise gains momentum fast,” said Kibwana

The Governor spoke during a burial ceremony at Makindu, Makueni, eulogized the Deputy Governor asking Kenyans to observe Covid-19 protocols.

“We want to say sorrow to the Kericho Governor and the residents of that County. This is to make people aware that Covid-19 is real and people must follow all laid down procedures,” he added.

He played down rumours that even having been administered with the vaccine one is still susceptible to getting sick something that has made majority of people shun away from getting vaccinated.

He said the ministry of health had laid down procedures of administering the jab for efficacy.

At the same time, Mwengi Mutuse, Kibwezi Empowerment Foundation Patron who is also the Machakos Chief of Staff asked the government to reconsider religious leaders as front-line team that needs to be vaccinated.

“We have said security personnel, teachers, medics get vaccinated but we want the clergy to be vaccinated since they attend to very many people at ago,” said Mutuse

Kenya Medical Training College chairperson Phillip Kaloki underscored the need to continue training more medics in Kenya.