Kibwana moves to Supreme Court to clarify constitutional change

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has moved to the Supreme Court to seek for an advisory opinion on key issues concerning the amendment of the constitution.

Among the key questions the Makueni Governor wants to be addressed by the highest court in the country is whether a bill containing a proposed amendment should only be limited to an amendment of a single issue of the constitution.

He also wants to know whether national or county governments or public officers can be promoters of a popular initiative and whether it is constitutionally acceptable to use public resources to finance and seek support to amend the constitution through a popular initiative.

In a statement, Governor Kibwana noted that the constitution expects that a bill to amend it should limited to only one constitutional issue.

He says that it ensures that the authority to amend the constitution is not abused to replace or overhaul the document.

With the Building Bridges Initiative having over 70 different issues to amend the constitution, the Governor says that it poses ‘confusion and significantly compromises the public’s ability to understand and fully participate.’

According to Governor Kibwana, the proposed changes affect at least thirteen of the eighteen chapters of the constitution.

“We believe this presents real challenge to those charged with civic education and public participation and ultimately and more importantly even greater challenge to the public in exercising free will,” he remarked.

He added, “It is also likely to result in a constitution that totally lacks in internal coherence.”

The reason behind Kivutha Kibwana’s cases is to further clarify the extent of the national and county government can propose to amend the constitution using the popular initiative route.

He says that the popular initiative route was a path preserved by the constitution for the people and not the government or state officers.

“We are convinced in this belief because we think it might be inherently unfair to people who do not have limitless resources to compete with governments,” he said.

Kibwana also argues that allowing state officers to use state resources o mobilize for change might result in wastage of public funds.