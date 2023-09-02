Preparations for Climate Summit complete, venue secured

It’s all systems go for the three-day Africa Climate Summit 2023 which opens in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday, September 4th to 6th of September.

The government announced Saturday that it had concluded all the necessary preparations and was ready to host the over 30,000 international delegates.

Speaking at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the venue of the historic event, Nairobi Adamson Bungei said the location has been secured by police officers adding that only delegates with relevant documents will be given access to the venue which is now a red zone.

This follows the zoning of the Nairobi City for ease of security management. Four key roads mapped are Harambee Avenue, Parliament Road, City Hall Way, Taifa Road, and adjacent buildings.

Members of the public working within this zone will be required to produce their employee badges and official identification documents at the police barriers.

Earlier, a multi-agency team successfully conducted dry runs of security protocols and logistics at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“The full simulation test, featured a dry-run of the arrival of dignitaries at the JKIA, movement to Nairobi CBD, activities at the main venue, emergency responses, as well as the general flow of traffic and crowd control measures,” said Interior PS Dr Raymond Omollo.

He assured that all security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants, key among them Heads of State and dignitaries from various countries across the globe.

A multi-agency security team of about 4,000 officers has been deployed to secure the venue of the event and provide the delegates with the required logistical support before, during, and after the Summit.

The team comprises personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the General Service Unit (GSU), General Duty Police Officers as well as the National Youth Service (NYS).

Specialized units have also been deployed at strategic locations to provide technical security support during this period.

Members of the public and motorists have been urged to cooperate with police officers and marshals who will be available to provide direction on the movement and flow of people and vehicles into and out of the city.

“Those who wish to carry on with their daily activities in areas outside the “Red” are free to do so, and cooperate with security officers should they be asked to,” said the PS.

Registration for the event has already been closed, and all participants are advised to collect their badges from the Nairobi City County Offices, Charter Hall.