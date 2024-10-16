The Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) is gearing up for a dynamic end-of-year season with a packed calendar of events scheduled to run until December.

Initially named the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, KICC has firmly established itself as the region’s premier venue for conferences and events.

It was commissioned by Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta, in 1967, and the construction was completed in 1973.

In 2011, the facility was restructured into a State Corporation under the Tourism Act of the same year. Over its 50-year history, KICC has hosted more than 5,700 conferences and events, cementing its reputation as a key player in the meetings, incentives conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry.

In a September Interview, KICC CEO James Mwaura expressed confidence in the facility’s financial outlook, projecting a profit of Kshs. 1 billion for the current financial year.

To achieve this goal, KICC plans to tap into the local market by hosting entertainment events, such as concerts and festivals, expanding beyond traditional conferences.

The venue also aims to become a premier filming destination with plans to renovate the helipad and collaborate with the Kenya Airports Authority.

Once the renovations are complete, filmmakers will be able to shoot videos and capture drone footage at the site, enhancing KICC’s appeal to the film industry.

Some of the exciting upcoming events scheduled to take place include reggae festivals.

On October 19, KICC will host the Africa Bound Reggae Summer Fest 2024 headlined by Jamaican Reggae star, Glen Washington and the State of Emergency Band. The Reggae festivities will continue into November with Burning Spear, another reggae legend, performing on November 2 as part of his ‘One People Africa Tour 2024’.

This concert will commemorate the Coronation Anniversary of Haile Selassie I, the first emperor of Ethiopia, and a revered figure in Rastafarian Culture.

KICC will also celebrate Kikuyu culture with the Mugithi Carnival, a festival highlighting Kikuyu traditions through music and dance. Featured performers will include popular artistes such as Tonny Young, Wanjine, Joyce wa Mama, Waithaka wa Jane, and comedian Aunty Jemimah (Maitu Mukabete).