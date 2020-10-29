KICD finalising on printing Grade 5 curriculum designs

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development-KICD is finalising printing of curriculum designs for Grade 5 to prevent delays in supply of curriculum books in the next academic year.

KICD says the Course Books and Teacher’s Guides for Grade 5 have been completed.

The move will ensure publishers have enough time to print text books for pupils presently in Grade 4 joining Grade 5 in the next academic year.

KICD also said the curriculum designs for Grade 6 are undergoing final review.

It said it is currently in the process of developing the curriculum designs for Grade 7-9, and the scope and sequence charts for Grade 10-12.

This was revealed during a three-day induction session for the institute’s Academic Committee that is tasked with reviewing and advising on curriculum matters.

Speaking when the session closed, Ministry of Education Director General, Elyas Abdi asked the committee members to ensure they stay true to the competency-based curriculum objective of nurturing every learner’s potential.

On his part, KICD Chief Executive Officer, Professor Charles Ong’ondo urged the team to ensure that the development of curriculum support materials is top notch to guarantee effective curriculum delivery.