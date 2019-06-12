KICD in the process of developing curriculum designs for junior school

Over 280 secondary school teachers and curriculum experts constituted and approved by the Academic Committee are currently undertaking training on developing Curriculum Designs for junior school level-Grades 7, 8 and 9.

The one week training at Naivasha has been organized by Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

The exercise will equip the teachers with requisite knowledge, skills and attitudes for effective delivery of the Competency Based Curriculum.

It will also give teachers at the secondary level opportunity to give their inputs in the development of comprehensive designs for delivery of lessons.

The designs will be able to capture clearly the learning areas which are supposed to be covered at the Junior school and the kind of facilities required to facilitate learning. The implementation of CBC at the Junior School level will start at Grade 7 in 2023.

“There are different learning areas in Junior Secondary School level that are to be covered by the curriculum designs as captured in the Basic Education Curriculum Framework (BECF),” said Dr. Julius Jwan, KICD CEO.

Learning materials for upper primary school pupils in Grade 4, 5 and 6 are being developed. Already design for Grade 4 has been developed in preparation for its roll out next year 2020. Editing of designs for Grades 5 and 6 are ongoing before approval by the Academic Committee.

Dr. Jwan said that the design for Grade 4 was made available to publishers in early April. He added that he expects publishers to be ready with learning materials for Grade 4 in good time without any hitch. He said this today June 12, 2019 as he was making his presentation on curriculum reforms and policy.

Deliberations are still ongoing on where to domicile the Junior school. The Steering Committee where Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) sits as a member with other stakeholders such as Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) will make a decision once the resolution has been made.

This year’s KESSHA Conference is taking place at Kenya Revenue Authority Training School in Mombasa. The over 7,500 Principals of secondary schools who are attending the conference are in support of the new curriculum.

They say the Competency Based Curriculum, which was rolled out on 3rd January 2019 is a vehicle on the move and no turning back. What should be on the discussion table right now is how to make its implementation process better.

“The new curriculum is already being implemented in Kenya. I therefore, call for everyone’s support for its success as there is no reverse gear,” said the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association Chairperson, Mr. Kahi Indumuli during the 44th KESSHA Conference meeting in Mombasa.

Early Years Education (EYE) learners in PP1 & PP2, and in Grade 1, 2 and 3 are currently under the new system whose main aim is to nurture every learner’s potential.

Dr. Jwan, in his presentation said any curriculum reform must be carried out according to the recommendations of a commission. The education reforms in Kenya had seen many commissions formed and recommendations put forth. We had Professor Douglas Odhiambo’s and Ominde’s teams among others that recommended for a change in the curriculum to conform to among other requirements the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Vision 2030 and knowledge and skills of the 21st century.

Summative evaluation was done in 2009 to reform the curriculum. This was followed by Needs Assessment, which was carried out in 2016.

“The Competency Based Curriculum is content based and not outcome based,” reiterated Dr. Julius Jwan.

Consultations were done far and wide with education stakeholders including university bodies. The stakeholders gave the Ministry of Education a green light to implement the CBC at the National Conference on Curriculum Reforms, which took place on January 30, 2017 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). The national dialogue on education reforms was done in March 2018 and the process is still ongoing.

Teachers for EYE are continuously undergoing trainings on CBC. During April holidays the government through the Teachers Service Commission trained over 91, 320 teachers. More teachers are still earmarked for the coming August training. Profession capacity building is continuous and the government has assured teachers that they will be trained as the implementation of the CBC continues.