KICD scales up tracking of CBC textbooks issued to schools.

Textbooks issued to Schools for the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) will be tracked to ensure that no book is lost or ends up in the wrong school.

The tracking system will also ensure that cases of schools getting more books than the number of learners or some consignments not arriving in identified schools will be a thing of the past.

“The feedback we receive is helping us put in place proper safeguards to ensure the government distribution of course curriculum support materials, remains above board,” KICD Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Joel Mabonga said.

Dr Mabonga’s statement comes following concerns from parents and learners on the state of CBC implementation in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic that disrupted the education calendar.

He said the tracking will involve getting real time updates on the location of the curriculum support materials to ensure they are transported to the right schools, as per the distribution schedule.

The tracking system will be able to instantly confirm authenticity of the course books through the use of Global System for Mobile communication (GSM).

Dr. Mabonga revealed that the message about the distribution and quality of the books will be relayed to the Institute for appropriate interventions.

Grade five textbooks have been evaluated and are ready for printing after publishers made corrections as per the feedback from evaluators, who were mandated to ensure books with errors are not released to schools.

The publishers had until August 15, this year to re-submit the improved course materials in 16 learning areas (Subjects) to KICD for final verification.

The CBC being implemented in phases is currently at grade four, and the unveiling of the list of books is a deliberate measure to ensure the country is prepared for grade five roll-out the uncertainty over the pandemic notwithstanding.

“Despite the gloomy picture painted by the pandemic, we have to remain ahead in the ongoing curriculum reforms. Besides upholding the quality of the educational content, the books must be in schools on time to guarantee effective curriculum delivery,” Dr Mabonga said.

Out of the 18 publishers that were invited to tender for the government distribution of course materials, nine were awarded to supply the books to all public schools.

The books were evaluated for conformity to the curriculum designs, skills and concepts coverage and development, language use where grammar, editorial quality, sentence structure and appropriateness of vocabulary to the targeted level of learning was assessed.

“The book must pass the intended message without leaving room for guess work and the organization of content in the book must be user friendly and enhance readability,” Dr Mabonga said.