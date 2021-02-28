‘Kick out Unfitness’ Half Marathon:Steve Musyoka and Becy Achieng are crowned champions

Written By: Bernard Okumu

The 21km men's race winner Steve Musyoka ,L, receiving certificate from Diani MCA Aziz Vumbi,centre, and KMAC Chairperson Stephen Karisa.The race was held Sunday in Ukunda,Kwale County.

 

Steve Musyoka and Mercy ‘Becky’ Achieng were crowned winners of the inaugural Kick Out half marathon after winning their respective 21km men’s and women’s races respectively held Sunday in Ukunda,Kwale County.

Musyoka who had played second fiddle for most parts of the race, sped to the finish line after overtaking David Vas with kilometers to go to win the race in 1.16:11. David Vas finished second  1.16:47 as Eric Shikuku wound up third  four seconds adrift.

Mercy ‘Becky’ Achieng won the ladies   race after stopping the clock in 2.00:22 piping Nicole Kugelmas and Bidala Athman to second and third places respectively .

Kugelmas and Bidala posted 2:13.40 and 2:30.05 respectively.

The 5km boy’s race was clinched by Amin Ngumbau. Mohammed Kassim and Omar Kassim wound up in second and third places respectively.

The girl’s category was won by Amina Hamisi who relegated Yvonne Kwamboka and Bahati Zaharani to second and third places respectively.

Winners in the 21km race were awarded ksh.10,000, medals and certificates.

The race organized by Kick Martial Arts Club, Diani was geared to  sensitizing the youth and the participants on the benefits of staying fit by engaging in sporting activities.

