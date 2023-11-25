The call to end obstetric violence reflects the determination of Kenyan marginalized and vulnerable women to make a lasting positive difference.

Obstetric violence (OBV) continues to cast a dark shadow over the lives of expectant mothers in Kenya. It’s a shadow that needs to be dispelled, and there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

The recent initiative by Gathoni Wamuchomba, Member of Parliament, to table the OBV legislation Bill in Parliament is a significant step toward addressing this critical issue.

But the battle is far from over as it demands collective support.

Inspired by the courage and determination of leaders like MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, three bold women change leaders joined forces to initiate an online petition that seeks to rally public support for the acceleration of the OBV legislation Bill in efforts to ensure that every woman in Kenya, regardless of her social or economic status, receives dignified and respectful care during childbirth, free from any form of violence or abuse.

The scale of OBV is staggering, affecting women during pregnancy, labor, and after giving birth.

Wrong treatment, denial of care, forced procedures, physical abuse, discrimination, verbal abuse, and even the heart-wrenching cases of newborn and infant theft and exchange are unfortunately all too common.

These violations not only risk the lives of expectant mothers but also shatter their dignity and hope.

Data shows that access to facility-based deliveries and skilled birth attendance directly impact Kenya’s alarming maternal and newborn mortality rates. OBV exacerbates these complications, perpetuating a cycle of suffering and fear among expectant mothers.

It’s a crisis that demands our attention and action.

So, what can we do?

Eliminating OBV is not merely the responsibility of those affected by it – it is a shared responsibility. We call upon every Member of Parliament to prioritize the review and passage of the OBV legislation Bill.

The Committee on Health plays a crucial role in this process and should engage actively.

Relevant government ministries must provide the necessary support and resources for the Bill’s effective implementation.

But most importantly, a campaign such as this needs everyone’s voice. As Kenyans, we need to stand together, especially women.

Let us rally behind Hon. Wamuchomba so that she has the full force of the majority of the citizenry. OBV requires a lot of awareness, so what fellow Kenyans can do as well is speak up and share about the issue widely! Let our collective voices be heard.

Together, we can make a change that will impact the lives of countless mothers and children across Kenya.

With Hon. MP Gathoni Wamuchomba’s leadership and the public’s support, we can collectively create a future where childbirth is a moment of joy, not suffering.

Let us unite to end obstetric violence and protect the rights and well-being of expectant mothers in Kenya. The time for change is now.