African-Inspired Eco watches made with sustainable materials and functions.

Joshua Muthure Muturi and Denis Mukundi are the Kenyan artists behind the design of the Tribesman collection watches. The mission? to provide high quality watches that fuse African design with minimalism. The collection’s befitting name is an ode to African culture. “Almost, if not all countries in Africa have tribes and most of them identify with the spear and the shield. This signifies the strong belief to protect what we love in its own element.” – Joshua Muthure. This collection is one of a kind and a first for Kenya.

The production has taken a sustainable approach, relying on solar energies to power the watches as well as using sustainable and eco-friendly materials in the production process.

These pieces are truly luxurious:

The battery: This is probably the most exciting part of the watch; the battery uses both natural and artificial light to charge. The battery is expected to last up to 20 years!

5 ATM waterproof: Go ahead and shower with it.

Case colours: The case colours come in black, rose gold, silver and gun-metal. All cases are numbered and limited to 300 pieces per colour combination.

Calendar: The day of month is on display

The collection has been launched on Kickstarter so head on there to make a pledge and order your piece.

The tribesman collection falls under Chale brand; an African-inspired watch brand.

