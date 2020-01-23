KICOTEC to offer ready market for Kitui cotton farmers

The county government of Kitui is banking on the Kitui County Textile Centre-KICOTEC to offer a ready market for cotton farmers in the area as well as lift more residents out of poverty.

County officials say the facility that has so far benefited more than 400 less fortunate families, will recruit an additional 800 more youth by June this year in efforts to reduce poverty in the area.

Some residents of Kitui County embraced cotton farming since the cash crop is drought resilient and can generate income for farmers in the arid county.

Cotton produces a number of products among them lint, biodiesel, washing detergent and animal feed.

Initially farmers faced challenges selling lint and other products, but several ginneries have been set up or revived in Kitui offering a ready market.

One such facility is the Kitui County Textile Centre-KICOTEC that was established by the devolved unit to empower residents and lift more from abject poverty.

Kitui County Textile Centre has so far created 400 jobs. Officials say they are on course to employ 800 more from Mutomo and Mwingi by June this year.

Among the benefits of the factory is reduced cost of garments especially school uniforms.

County officials say Kitui County Textile Centre has also been licensed to make products for the export market.