Kida Kudz drops “Top Memba”

Top Memba is a mixtape dedicated to his fans

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter hailing, Kida Kudz, recently released his highly anticipated sophomore mixtape Top Memba. The mixtape is also aptly and affectionately named after his fans ‘Jiggy FC’ to whom this mixtape is dedicated. The sonically diverse 10-track mixtape enlists the likes of Made Kuti, Bella Shmurda, Bobby 6ix and Daddy1 for the compilation.

The collection includes tracks such as “Animalistic”, “Makaveli”, “Figure 8”, “Nobody”, “Problem”, “Cherry Mango”, “Ball Till We Fall”, “Ghetto Riddim”, “Never Saw Us” and “Redemption”.

Kida defines his sound as ‘Afro Jiggy’ – a perfect manifestation of Kida’s dual identity and artistic sensibilities blending the best the UK and Africa have to offer. This has led to collaborations with Ms Banks and Pa Salieu on Juls’ “Like Tu Danz”, Burna Boy on the “Issa Vibe Remix” and Chip on his 2020 debut mixtape Nasty with the single “Red Flag”.

Top Memba is available to stream here.