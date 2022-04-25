Kidero says he will win Homa Bay gubernatorial seat

Former Nairobi County Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has exuded confidence in winning Homa-Bay County gubernatorial race against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party-sponsored candidate in the August 9 general election.

Dr. Kidero claimed that he has all it takes to ensure he clinches the county’s top seat against Homa-Bay County Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and her running mate Joseph Oyugi Magwanga who were given a direct party nomination.

“Our people should be able to exercise their sovereign right of getting representation from democratically elected leaders and not those appointed for them by various politicians or parties,” stated Kidero.

Speaking at Ponge village in Gwasi South Ward, Suba South constituency, Kidero called on his supporters to remain united and maintain peace during the campaigns.

He said he was prepared to counter the ODM wave in the region to clinch the governor’s seat come August polls.

Kidero who is running on an Independent ticket says his support from the residents was gaining momentum as the date of the election comes closer, adding that it was an indication that he would win with a landslide.

“I am very confident that the margin between my votes and that of the ODM candidates will be so huge, for every four votes, they will be lucky to get even one,” added Kidero.

The former governor criticized the combination of Wanga and Magwanga in their bid to become governor and deputy governor respectively after the general elections, saying that he cannot be rigged out by his opponents in the coming elections which will be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).