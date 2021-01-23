Kidero´s Ksh 213M corruption case to be mentioned February

Defense lawyers in the 213 million shillings corruption case facing former Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero, have applied to the court to direct prosecution to make disclosure of three witnesses to enable them prepare for the trial.

The lawyers claimed that the prosecution ought to have supplied their statements long ago and their continued hiding of the witnesses was violating the constitutional rights of the accused persons.

Trial magistrate Douglas Ogoti was told that there is an order from the High Court directing prosecution to supply statements and other exhibits they intend to rely on during the trial.

The Defense further complained the manner in which the prosecution has been conducting the trial by failing to serve defense counsels with mention and hearing dates saying some accused persons have received the said notices and not their lawyers.

The court in its ruling directed defense and prosecution to create a common email in which they have to exchange their documents.

The court directed the matter be mentioned on February 8th for purposes of setting a hearing date.