Kidnapped businesswoman rescued by detectives in Kayole

Hafsa Mohamed Lukman the Kamukunji based businesswoman who disappeared on June 15, has been rescued by detectives.

The 23-year-old woman was found in a dingy room in Matopeni, within Kayole, where she had been forced to fit in a water tank.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Hafsa who was last seen at her clothing shop was kidnapped by a criminal gang, that demanded a ransom of Ksh 5 million, in exchange for her freedom.

In a heart-rending video clip recorded by the kidnappers after her disappearance, Hafsa who appeared tortured, begged her family to meet the demands of her tormentors, for her life to be spared.

Following an elaborate operation conducted by detectives from Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and the Special Service Unit, Hafsa was rescued Sunday morning.

The badly shaken woman who had visible bruises on her face and hands was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

One 24-year-old suspect who is part of the gang that kidnapped Hafsa was arrested and is currently being interviewed by detectives to shed more light on the kidnapping and help in the arrest of his fellow miscreants.

The DCI is issuing a stern warning to any persons harbouring the intention of committing such a heinous crime, that no efforts shall be spared in their pursuit.

The DCI is also thanking the members of the public who volunteers information through their toll-free hotline- 0800722203 leading to the rescue of the businesswoman.

By Beth Nyaga