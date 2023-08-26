KIE will establish offices countrywide to spur industrialization

Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) is on course to establish offices in every county in order to spur industrialization at the grassroots.

Principal Secretary for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Susan Mang’eni said the proposed KIE offices will avail expertise and credit services to investors to set up industries in the counties.

Speaking in Gatanga, Murang’a, the PS stated that KIE has the capacity to give adequate loans to help industrialists establish processing firms especially those targeting value addition of agricultural produce.

Mang’eni observed that the proposed industrial parks to be established in counties will benefit greatly from the KIE offices.

She underscored the presence of KIE services saying it will pave ways for small scale businesses to flourish.

During the occasion held at Ndunyu Chege market, cheques worth four million shillings of Uwezo Fund were issued to 17 new groups and 15 groups for refinancing.