Kieran Trippier has betting ban suspended pending appeal

England and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier has had his 10-week ban for breaching betting rules suspended pending an appeal.

A Football Association panel found in December the 30-year-old had committed four breaches of a betting rule.

He was given an immediate worldwide football ban and fined Ksh.10Million equivalent to 70,000 pounds but this has now been put on hold.

Fifa said the postponement was due to “the request for provisional measures lodged by Atletico Madrid”.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The offences occurred in July 2019, which is when Trippier joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur.

Trippier missed Atletico’s 1-0 victory over Getafe on Wednesday.

“Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the Fifa Appeal Committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension until the procedure is over before the committee,” a spokesperson for football’s world governing body Fifa added.