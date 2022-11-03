Ndindi to head powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has been elected as the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Ndindi will be deputized by Mary Emaase, who defeated Embakasi East MP Babu Owino the Vice Chairperson in a hotly contested race Thursday afternoon.

The Budget Committee shall serve for a period of three calendar years and that constituted thereafter shall serve for the remainder of the Parliamentary term.

The Committee is expected to invite chairpersons of all Departmental Committees to make presentations during the consideration of the budget.

Elsewhere, Nominated MP John Mbadi was also elected unopposed as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Committee’s first sitting.

However, a vote was taken to pick his Vice-Chairperson in a contest pitting Butere MP Nicholas Tindi Mwale against his Funyula counterpart Wilberforce Oundo Ojiambo

The exercise, which was presided over by representatives from the Office of the Clerk, saw Mwale being declared the winner.

Mbadi and Tindi Mwale will serve for a period of three years.

In other Committee appointments on Thursday, Committee on Regional Integration has elected Kipipiri MP Muhia Wanjiku as Chairperson and will be deputized by Fafi Legislator Salah Yakub (Fafi M.P).

The newly constituted Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee of the National Assembly will now be headed by Taita Taveta County Woman Representative Lydia Haika Mnene Mizighi and Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon King’ara as chairperson and Vice-Chairperson respectively.