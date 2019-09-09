Kiharu MP Ndindi arrested in Murang’a over church incident

Written By: Hunja Macharia
Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has finally been arrested and is being held at the CID offices in Murang’a town.

Police have been looking for Ndindi for the better part of the day over his involvement in an altercation with Nominated MP Maina Kamanda during a church fundraiser at Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu constituency.

The Sunday morning incident saw Ndindi and Kamanda bring their superiority wars to the pulpit as differences between the Tangatanga and Kieleweke allied politicians played out in public.

Ndindi arrived at Gitui Church which is in his constituency to find Kamanda and a host of politicians affiliated to Kieleweke ready for the fundraiser.

He could have none of it and demanded that as the area legislator he was the right person to lead the program.

Ndindi is expected to be charged with assault as well as resisting arrest.

